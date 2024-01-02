Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zillow Group Call Options (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 95,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 433% compared to the average volume of 17,960 call options.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Z traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 327.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.