Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRZBF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TRZBF
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc, engages in tourism business in the Americas and Europe. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The most active penny stocks at Marketbeat.com
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.