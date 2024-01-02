Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRZBF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

About Transat A.T.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Transat A.T. Inc, engages in tourism business in the Americas and Europe. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

