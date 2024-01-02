Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.14% of Triumph Financial worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 31,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,940. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

