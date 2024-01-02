True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.12

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 111924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
True Drinks Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $596.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
