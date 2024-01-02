Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Trading Down 1.0 %

TRMK opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.