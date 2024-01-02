Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Gap Up to $22.22

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $22.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 46,441 shares.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $667.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

