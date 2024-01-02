Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 7th.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 224.10 and a quick ratio of 12.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Alistair Petrie 147,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. Insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.
About Turners Automotive Group
Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.
