Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 5.8%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)'s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.45 and last traded at $71.48. 897,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,390,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,003,932 shares of company stock worth $3,068,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 139.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

