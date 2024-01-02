Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 8.2%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.83. 979,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,548,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after buying an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

