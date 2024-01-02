U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,403. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

