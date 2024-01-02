UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 38,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

UiPath Trading Down 1.3 %

PATH stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

