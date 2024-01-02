Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55,281 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.98. The company had a trading volume of 545,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

