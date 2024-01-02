United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.46

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

