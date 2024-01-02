United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.46

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
