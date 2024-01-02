United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $413,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

UPS traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.35. 396,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

