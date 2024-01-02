United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 463,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

