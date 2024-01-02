Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

