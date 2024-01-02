UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. 212,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 863,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UP Fintech by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $424,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.