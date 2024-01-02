Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $40.86

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $39.59. Upstart shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 1,690,903 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,525,311.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Upstart by 50.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

