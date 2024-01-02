USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 246,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,196,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.53 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

