Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £6,577.80 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.80 ($8,376.16).

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 228.12 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £448.80 million, a PE ratio of 7,633.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Utilico Emerging Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

