Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 37,510 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.