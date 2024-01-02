Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.96. 32,773,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

