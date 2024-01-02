Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 926,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,002. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

