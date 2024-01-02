Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379,448 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BAUG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

