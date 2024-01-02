Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 756 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $49,680,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 1,210,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 2,105,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

