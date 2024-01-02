Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 8,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 2,259,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,173. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

