Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October comprises about 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 1.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FOCT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,365 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

