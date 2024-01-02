Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCTFree Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October comprises about 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 1.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FOCT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,365 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

