Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.