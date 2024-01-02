Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

