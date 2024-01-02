Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 2.53% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

KAPR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

