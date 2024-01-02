Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,603 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $3,665,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,481,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:KJUL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,942 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

