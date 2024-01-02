Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

