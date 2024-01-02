Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 6,714,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,235,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

