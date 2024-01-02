Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,302. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.