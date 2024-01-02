Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 2,247,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

