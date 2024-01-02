Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

