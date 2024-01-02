Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 10,206 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 372,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

