Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 1.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

