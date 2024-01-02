Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. 25,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $461.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

