Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 420 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 3.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 1.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:FAPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 6,273 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.