Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 633 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.