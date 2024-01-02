VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 8.21% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.