Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $302,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 267,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

