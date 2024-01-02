Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 243,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 476,227 shares.The stock last traded at $80.06 and had previously closed at $81.03.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

