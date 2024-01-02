Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 10th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

