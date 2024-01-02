Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 10,405,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.