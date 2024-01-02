Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

