Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

