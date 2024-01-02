Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 1,921,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

