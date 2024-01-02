Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 9.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $89,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. 267,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

